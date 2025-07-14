Massive 'Firenado' awes, frightens over Deer Creek Fire in southeastern Utah

LA SAL, Utah — As if the evacuation of hundreds of people and the destruction of multiple homes weren't enough, wild video of what many call a "firenado" has sparked increased attention on the Deer Creek Fire burning in southeastern Utah.

While the term "firenado" does not actually exist, the fear and anxiety it caused over the weekend are real.

Video shared by the Utah Bureau of Land Management on Sunday showed the phenomenon as it swept through San Juan County over the weekend.

The correct terms for this particular "firenado" are fire vortex or fire whirl, which are formed when the intense heat from fires combines with turbulent winds, creating a rotating body of air.

According to the Library of Congress, fire whirls can grow to more than 500 feet in diameter and can uproot trees up to 49 feet tall.

A video of the "firenado" shared on the FOX 13 News Facebook site has been seen nearly 5.5 million times and elicited various responses, including "Fighting a fire and it decides it wants to fight YOU," and "all we need is some sharks," in obvious reference to the infamous film, "Sharknado."

There have been no reported injuries associated with the human-caused Deer Creek Fire, which has grown to over 10,000 acres and remains 0 percent contained. Five homes have been completely destroyed in the fire and over 250 people have been evacuated.

