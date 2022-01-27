Reasons behind why some Utahns won't get COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY — Survey results from the U.S. Census Bureau released last week show Utah has 313,000 adults who are determined to not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Each survey participant could check a number of boxes for reasons they find convincing. Which is why the total number of answers to the survey add up to more than one million. Meaning each person surveyed on average agrees with three reasons.



The survey results come as the Utah Department of Health reported

an additional 7,943 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths associated with the virus.

These are based on answers given in the latest U.S. Census Pulse Survey released on January 19.