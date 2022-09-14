Recent fire makes this Utah city most vulnerable to flash flooding

STOCKTON, Utah — With most of Utah expected to see heavy downpours at some point Wednesday, one town is preparing for the worst as recent wildfires made it vulnerable to dangerous flash flooding.

Tooele County Emergency Services has set up a sandbagging station in Stockton just in case flooding does take place near where a fire raged this summer.

The Jacob City fire in July has proven troublesome for residents in and near Soldier Canyon after it burned about 4,000 acres.

The town's 37-year old water treatment plant was taken out of service following the fire due to risks of sediment and debris from contaminating the system. A month later, heavy rains caused several residents living in the mouth of the canyon to be evacuated.

"There's a lot of history in this canyon for a lot of residents of Stockton and Rush Valley are in general, and a lot of that history is now gone," said Stockton police chief Travis Romney earlier this summer.

Town and county response teams will be monitoring critical areas of the canyon that are prone to flooding. They also encourage the nearly 700 Stockton residents, and those throughout Tooele County, to start preparing properties before the rainfall begins.