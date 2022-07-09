Wildfire threatens buildings in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire was sparked Saturday afternoon south of Tooele, and officials say it is threatening structures.

Utah Wildfire Info said the blaze, which has been named the Jacob City Fire, was estimated at four acres but growing rapidly due to "erratic" winds. It is burning east of Stockton.

READ: Winds impacting Millard County wildfires' spread, firefighting efforts

Fire engines and air resources are being deployed to help fight the fire.

The fire is threatening structures, but no specifics were immediately available on how many or what type.

Chad Leetham The Jacob City Fire is seen burning in Tooele County on Saturday, July 9

This article will be updated as more information becomes available and as the situation develops.