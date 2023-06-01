Record-breaking 7.1 million skiers visited Utah this season

SALT LAKE CITY — In what should come as no surprise, record-breaking snowfall brought a record-breaking number of skiers to Utah slopes this past season.

Ski Utah reports the 7.1 million skier visits to the state in 2022-23 were up 22% over the previous record set a year earlier. The big numbers are a reflection of resorts opening earlier and staying open much later due to the never-ending winter.

Nearly all of Utah's 15 ski resorts broke snowfall records, while the three that came up short still had their snowiest seasons in years. With 903 inches, Alta Ski Area recorded the most snowfall ever at a Utah resort.

Utah skiers also enjoyed an incredible amount of powder days, which are those with over 12 inches of snow in a 24-hour period. While the yearly average is 19 powder days per season, the state had whopping 44 in 2022-23.

“The skiing was just that good,” said Nathan Rafferty, president of Ski Utah.

The epic numbers from this season will continue to increase in the days ahead as Snowbird has announced it will reopen for Father's Day Weekend in a few weeks.

