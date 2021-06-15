Watch
Record-breaking Utah ski season reported, despite COVID-19

Chris Pearson for Ski Utah
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 15, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite the pandemic that shut down most recreational activities, Utah ski resorts experienced the best season in their history.

The resorts announced Tuesday that they saw a record-breaking 5,301,766 skier days during the recently completed 2020-21 season. The number of skier days was up almost 3.5 percent over the previous record set during the 2018-19 season.

Strangely enough, while the overall season set a record, it did so without breaking any single-day records.

Officials believe COVID protocols put in place by resorts allowed people to ski safely and without worry.

"Throughout the season it became clear that skiing provided a respite from the day to day realities of the pandemic and allowed an option for guests to safely socialize outside," said Nathan Rafferty, President of Ski Utah.

A skier day is definied as one person visiting a ski area for all or any part of a day or night for the purpose of skiing or snowboarding.

