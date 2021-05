Authorities are working to recover the body of a climber who fell on Mount Olympus Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a man in his 50s fell while climbing before he had all his gear on.

He is reported to have fallen into a crevice and died instantly.

He was with another climber, who has been taken off the mountain.

