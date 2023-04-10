Remains discovered in 1990 identified as missing Salt Lake City teen

ELKO, Nev. — The remains of a missing Salt Lake City teenager have been positively identified over 33 years after they were discovered in rural Nevada.

Judy Manzaneras was 19-years-old when she was reported missing in 1989.

On Feb. 25, 1990, unidentified skeletal remains were discovered by two hikers in an area known as Hilltop Canyon, which is just west of Elko. At the time, the remains were identified as belonging to a female, but multiple methods were unable to positively identify the person.

Last June, the Nevada State Police and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System joined with Othram Inc. technology to determine if advanced forensic DNA testing could establish the woman's identity.

Using forensic genetic genealogy as leads, along with DNA extracted from the remains, a comprehensive DNA profile was created. The Nevada State Police reported that further investigation identified the woman as Manzaneras.

According to officials, the official cause of Manzaneras' death has been ruled a homicide.

The Nevada State Police is asking anyone with information on Manzaneras' death to contact the department.