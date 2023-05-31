Remains found where man went missing in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Months after a man went missing in southern Utah, human remains have been located in one of the areas where he was believed to have hiked.

Austin Madsen went missing while hiking in the backcountry in late January. His truck was found days later in the Dry Hollow area on Mount Dutton, but Madsen was never located.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said shed hunters found the body of an adult male on Monday near Mount Dutton, five miles northwest of the area where Madsen's truck was located.

Officials are now waiting on a medical examiner's report to identify the remains, which could come as early as Thursday morning.

In January, video taken by Madsen was shared by law enforcement agencies with the hopes that someone would recognize the area. After his truck was found, teams followed a trail of footprints that were believed to have been left by Madsen, but had to call off the search due to extreme weather.

Officials scaled back their search, which included air support, in early February after a nearly weeklong effort failed to find any sign of Madsen.

