Remains of missing North Salt Lake man discovered

PROVO, Utah — Police said the remains of a North Salt Lake man missing since New Year's Day have been discovered on a hiking trail.

Andrew Gulledge was last seen on the night of Jan. 1 at the Marriott hotel in downtown Provo. Surveillance video showed Gulledge leaving the hotel where he was staying with a friend, but did not tell anyone where he was headed.

Gulledge was wearing a backpack in the video, but his wife had said he left a heavy coat in the hotel room.

Acting on a tip that the 41-year-old was seen hiking on a trail in Provo, a drone team sent out Wednesday was able to locate human remains which were identified as Gulledge's.

Gulledge leaves behind a three-year-old daughter and an infant son.