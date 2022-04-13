Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Remains of missing North Salt Lake man discovered

Posted at 10:23 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 12:50:23-04

PROVO, Utah — Police said the remains of a North Salt Lake man missing since New Year's Day have been discovered on a hiking trail.

Andrew Gulledge was last seen on the night of Jan. 1 at the Marriott hotel in downtown Provo. Surveillance video showed Gulledge leaving the hotel where he was staying with a friend, but did not tell anyone where he was headed.

Gulledge was wearing a backpack in the video, but his wife had said he left a heavy coat in the hotel room.

Acting on a tip that the 41-year-old was seen hiking on a trail in Provo, a drone team sent out Wednesday was able to locate human remains which were identified as Gulledge's.

Gulledge leaves behind a three-year-old daughter and an infant son.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere