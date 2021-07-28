Remembering Rick & Mari, a couple who loved Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rick and Mari Lorenzon gathered in their Salt Lake City home on Tuesday afternoon to share memories, grieve and plan for what’s next.

“We’ve found a lot of comfort in each other’s arms,” said Rick’s brother Greg Lorenzon, perched in a chair next to his father Richard. “Rick was the oldest of six, I was the second oldest, and the two of us were inseparable together, and that bond stayed strong and I definitely believe it will continue to stay strong.”

Rick and Mari were heading to St. George on Sunday afternoon for a couples retreat when they got caught in the dust storm in Millard County that resulted in a pileup of more than 20 vehicles. Both passed away in the crash, along with six other people.

“I immediately called my sister to her cell phone to try to hear her voice to get her to answer me and when I didn’t get her answer, I knew that the news was true, she would always answer me,” said Jessica Cantu, Mari’s sister who heard about the incident from a family member. Jessica came to Utah to grieve with her family. She says that Mari moved to Utah with interest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.