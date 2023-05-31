Rep. Chris Stewart announces resignation from Congress

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Chris Stewart confirmed reports Wednesday and announced his plans to resign from Congress, saying his time as a representative has been a great honor.

On Tuesday, reports started circulating that Stewart was planning to resign due to ongoing health issues with his wife.

Stewart issued a statement Wednesday saying the opportunity has been, "one of the great honors of [his] life."

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress,” said Rep. Stewart in the statement. “My wife and I have made so many dear friends and memories throughout our journey. I can say with pride that I have been an effective leader for my beloved home state, and I’m honored to have played an important role in guiding our nation through some troubled times. But my wife’s health concerns have made it necessary that I retire from Congress after an orderly transition can be ensured.

The health issues regarding Stewart's wife are not known.

“My family and I have been very blessed by this experience," the statement reads. "Thank you to all those who have supported and sacrificed to help us. The fight goes on. God bless all of you, and God bless our nation.”

Stewart won his sixth term in congress in 2022 and has served in the seat since 2012.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee "bid farewell" to his colleague, wishing Stewart and his family "all the best" in their new chapter of life.

"Representative Stewart is a true statesman who has consistently demonstrated dedication and integrity while tirelessly fighting for the interests and well-being of his constituents," the statement from Lee reads in part. "His strong leadership on national security, energy policy, and veteran affairs, no doubt informed by his own honorable military service, has earned him respect and admiration from colleagues on both sides of the aisle."