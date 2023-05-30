Rep. Chris Stewart planning to resign from Congress, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Chris Stewart plans to resign his seat in Congress, possibly as soon as this week, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Multiple sources have confirmed to The Salt Lake Tribune that Stewart announced his plan to resign, citing ongoing health issues with his wife. It was unclear what those health issues may be.

Stewart, who was first elected in 2012 and is serving his 6th term, will be the second member of Utah’s Congressional delegation to resign mid-term in the past six years. Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz gave up his seat in Congress in 2017 to become a pundit on Fox News Channel.

