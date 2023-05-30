Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Rep. Chris Stewart planning to resign from Congress, report says

Chris Stewart.jpg
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Utah's 2nd District Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart speaks during an Utah Republican election night party Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Sandy, Utah.
Chris Stewart.jpg
Posted at 11:37 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 13:49:14-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Chris Stewart plans to resign his seat in Congress, possibly as soon as this week, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Multiple sources have confirmed to The Salt Lake Tribune that Stewart announced his plan to resign at a family gathering over the Memorial Day weekend, citing ongoing health issues with his wife.

Multiple sources have confirmed to The Salt Lake Tribune that Stewart announced his plan to resign, citing ongoing health issues with his wife. It was unclear what those health issues may be.

Stewart, who was first elected in 2012 and is serving his 6th term, will be the second member of Utah’s Congressional delegation to resign mid-term in the past six years. Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz gave up his seat in Congress in 2017 to become a pundit on Fox News Channel.

CLICK HERE to read the remainder of the article at The Salt Lake Tribune

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere