Report finds Utah tops nation for volunteerism and church goers, but attendance is declining

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Foundation report released Tuesday found the state's charitable giving, volunteerism, and church attendance was at or near the top in the country, but dead last when it came to led the number of non-professional organizations.

The Art of Association: Community Life in Utah examines how membership in associations has long been part of American culture, though it's been in a long-term decline.

This is not the first study to find that Utah outpaces the nation in volunteerism and charitable giving, but even though the state was also clearly at the top regarding weekly church attendance, it is steadily declining.

Utah Foundation's study also found that Utah has, by far, the nation’s highest level of neighborhood participation, but is well below the national average for the number of professional organizations per capita.

Utah Foundation President Peter Reichard highlighted the state’s high performance on multiple indicators.

“To rank number one in the nation on three of our community life metrics and number two on a fourth – that is truly remarkable for Utah. Those in neighboring states should certainly take note,” Reichard said. “But how can our state do so well on four of the six measures and come in last place on another? That apparent contradiction invites further exploration.”