Report: Haaland urges Biden to restore full protections to Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has recommended that President Joe Biden restores two of Utah's national monuments to their pre-Trump administration size and protection, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The Post reports that Haaland made the recommendation in a confidential report, which two people involved spoke about anonymously.

She urged Biden to restore full protections to Bears Ears National Monument, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and a marine reserve off New England.

This comes just over two months after the interior secretary visited southern Utah to see the areas in question and speak with local elected leaders.

In 2017, then-President Donald Trump cut Bears Ears' boundaries by nearly 85 percent, and Grand Staircase-Escalante's by almost half.

The Post reports that Biden favors overturning Trump's changes.

However, Utah's congressional delegation is asking the president to meet with them before making a decision, and for Haaland's full report to be made available to Congress.

“We also urge the administration to work with our delegation, as well as with state, local, and tribal leaders, to craft a permanent, legislative solution, which we believe is the only path to resolving this longstanding issue and providing much-needed certainty to our communities," read a statement issued by all four of Utah's congressmen and both senators.