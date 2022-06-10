Rescue of 15 'young men' underway in Garfield Co. canyon

GARFIELD CO. UTAH — The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says a rescue operation is underway to remove 15 "young men" and 2 leaders from a treacherous slot canyon Friday.

Sheriff Danny Perkins tweeted about the rescue taking place in Sandthrax Canyon east of Capitol Reef National Park.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was dispatched to the area to assist in the rescue.

Perkins told FOX 13 News that as of 10:30 a.m., six of the hiking group members have been rescued, with the worst injury being a sprained ankle. The entire operation is expected to wrap up by noon.

In discussing the dangers of Sandthrax Canyon, Perkins said four women had to be rescued from the same location last weekend.

Roadtripryan.com, a canyoneering website, described the canyon and its hazards in no uncertain terms.

"SANDTHRAX CANYON IS NOT APPROPRIATE FOR MOST CANYONEERS! It requires climbing competency and ability that most canyoneers do not poses (sic). There have been several accidents in the canyon already, fortunately, none fatal yet. IF YOU HAVE ANY DOUBTS ABOUT YOUR ABILITY TO DESCEND THE CANYON, YOU ARE NOT READY TO DO IT!"