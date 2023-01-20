Watch Now
Rescue underway after avalanche in Provo Canyon

Posted at 11:59 AM, Jan 20, 2023
PROVO, Utah — A rescue mission was initiated for a man with a hurt knee who got caught in an avalanche in Provo Canyon Friday.

The avalanche happened near Aspen Grove, which is near the trailhead for Mt. Timpanogos.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old man was caught but was able to get out of the path of the avalanche.

The man suffered a knee injury and was not able to get down the mountain on his own, so a rescue mission was initiated, Cannon explained.

Just ten days ago, a large avalanche covered the Bridal Veil Falls area, another popular recreating spot in Provo Canyon. Officials believe that the avalanche was naturally triggered.

