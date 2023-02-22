Rescue underway for snowmobilers stranded overnight in storm

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A rescue operation is underway in Summit County after a pair of snowmobilers got stuck overnight due to a significant winter storm moving through Utah.

The snowmobilers became stranded near Fish Lake in the High Uintas and they called for help using a satellite communication device sometime during the night.

Search and Rescue crews tried to locate the two individuals but were unsuccessful due to the massive winter storm that blew into Utah on Tuesday.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said conditions are very difficult, but crews have been in contact with the snowmobilers.

It's believed the snowmobilers had sufficient gear to wait out the storm for the night and may have built a snow cave for shelter.

Search and Rescue crews are still attempting to get the snowmobilers out.

This is a developing story.