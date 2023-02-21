LIVE BLOG: Latest on the winter storm striking Utah

One of the biggest winter storms to hit Utah in recent years has arrived, with most areas projected to see up to a foot of snow. Residents are being advised to stay home if they can as hazardous driving conditions will be found on roadways through Thursday.

Here's the very latest on the storm:

1:54 p.m.

The University of Utah is advising its faculty to move Tuesday evening and Wednesday classes online, and also work remotely if possible.

All essential university functions will remain open, as well as the university's health care system and hospitals.

1:45 p.m.

Watch LIVE road conditions across Utah below.

10 a.m.

The traction law is now in effect for both Big & Little Cottonwood canyons.