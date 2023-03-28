Watch Now
Resident unaccounted for after Spanish Fork home fire

Posted at 10:45 AM, Mar 28, 2023
SPANISH FORK, Utah — The resident of a Spanish Fork home is unaccounted for after an early morning fire fully engulfed one side of a duplex Tuesday.

Fire officials say the call came in at 6:30 a.m. for a fire at 2970 East and Somerset Village Way.

Crews were able to immediately evacuate the residents of the attached home, but the female resident of the section on fire was not located. It's currently not known if she was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Multiple crews responded to help put out the flames and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as officials have just begun their investigation.

The fire is the second in the Somerset Village development in the last month, with another twin home down the street from Tuesday's fire being declared a total loss on Feb. 24.

