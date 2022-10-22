Residents, businesses prepare for expected weekend winter weather

SALT LAKE CITY — Many people in northern Utah are gearing up for winter weather this weekend.

"I'm kind of nervous — it's going get too cold to be outside," said Lindsay Greer who went to Murray Park with her family Friday afternoon to enjoy some time together. "So yeah, we thought we'd take the kids out, enjoy the weather one last time."

The expected first dose of winter weather also has local businesses preparing to switch gears.

Robbie Carter, a manager with Big O Tires in Salt Lake, says it's imperative for motorists to get their tires inspected before hitting the roads in potentially icy and snowy conditions.

He also stressed the importance of getting summer tires switched over to ones better suited for the kinds of conditions we could see this weekend.

"Winter tires is a game changer," Carter said. "When it comes to your winter traction, the tires are specifically to run at temperatures at 45 degrees and lower."

It's something Carter says will make it safer for Utahns out on the roads.

"The winter tires are just night-and-day difference on the traction for stopping and starting when it's cold weather and winter conditions," he said.

Utah Highway Patrol also urged drivers to make sure they have good windshield wiper blades and windshield wiper fluid. They recommend packing winter clothes, food, water and blankets in case of emergency.

"It's just a little bit of shaking off that rust from the good weather that we've had over the summer," said UHP Trooper Quincey Breuer. "If you are involved in a crash, if you can move over safely to the right side, do so — or even better, if you're able to move off the freeway, that's safest for everyone."

Breuer also urged drivers to slow down and plan ahead, especially on bridges and overpasses.

And while the Greer family enjoyed some fun in the sun on Friday, they say they are planning to hunker down if the weather gets bad this weekend.

"Do some fun things inside, some games as a family, maybe watch some movies," Greer said.

Breuer also told FOX 13 News on Friday that they are expecting to have more crashes on the roads than on a normal day. They are playing things by ear right now and plan to have their usual weekend staff of 10 to 12 troopers.

However, he said they do have additional resources on standby if needed.