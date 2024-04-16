Residents want permanent repairs to Salt Lake Valley streets

MILLCREEK, Utah — Now that winter is in the rear view mirror, crews across the Salt Lake Valley are working to make road repairs, but some residents feel there needs to be a more permanent solutions for repair.

Corey Ames has lived along Imperial Street in Millcreek for 14 years. He says the major thoroughfare between 2700 and 3300 South needs more work done.

"I think they need to do the repave the entire stretch," he said.

But the repairs Ames is looking for would prove costly.

"If we were to do an overlay where we grind out the top surface of the road and then put a new flat surface of oil like a pavement job, then the estimate for that's about half of our total budget, $200,000," said Millcreek Public Works Director John Miller

Miller added that Imperial Street has been one they've been wanting to treat since Millcreek was incorporated seven years ago. He says crews spent a few days during the winter putting tar along the road to seal the major cracks, ahead of a micro-surface effort that will come in May.

"For our micro-surfaces, it's about $400,000 every year," Miller explained. "This road will be anywhere from $30,000 to $40,000."

The budget is funded by gas and sales tax dollars.

Millcreek's Public Works Department is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of 178 lane miles of road.

Elsewhere, Salt Lake City crews are continuing to stay busy filling potholes on local surface streets.

"Once the winter is mostly over, the freeze and thaw cycle has completed, that's when you see a large amount of potholes show up," said Julie Crookston, Deputy Director, Salt Lake City Public Services.

The city is coming off their spring pothole repair week, which allows for expedited repairs during the time they most appear.

"We had over 50 of our staff members out focusing on repairing potholes, and they filled over 6,500 potholes," Crookston said.

Looking ahead, crews will continue to be out around Salt Lake City continuing maintenance and repairs, including crack-sealing roads.

As for Imperial Street, Miller says the city anticipates getting a surface that will last up to eight years.