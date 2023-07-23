Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Restaurant in Cedar City catches fire

Image (3).jpg
Google Maps Streetview
File photo: Top Spot Drive Inn
Image (3).jpg
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 23:10:55-04

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A restaurant in Cedar City is closed after a fire broke out in the kitchen Saturday afternoon.

The Cedar City Fire Department said the fire started around 2 p.m. at Top Spot Drive Inn. It began as a grease fire in the grill, which then extended to the exhaust system with flames coming from the roof.

The fire was contained by 3:30 p.m.

Fire department officials estimated the damage at $85,000. Nobody was injured, and the fire was contained to the grill/exhaust area. However, the rest of the building received substantial smoke damage.

The restaurant was evacuated and will be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere