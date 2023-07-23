Restaurant in Cedar City catches fire

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A restaurant in Cedar City is closed after a fire broke out in the kitchen Saturday afternoon.

The Cedar City Fire Department said the fire started around 2 p.m. at Top Spot Drive Inn. It began as a grease fire in the grill, which then extended to the exhaust system with flames coming from the roof.

The fire was contained by 3:30 p.m.

Fire department officials estimated the damage at $85,000. Nobody was injured, and the fire was contained to the grill/exhaust area. However, the rest of the building received substantial smoke damage.

The restaurant was evacuated and will be closed until further notice.