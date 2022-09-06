Reward offered for information in arson case at under-construction Orem Temple

OREM, Utah — Two government agencies have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of responsible parties who allegedly lit a fire at the under-construction Orem Temple.

Initial calls for the fire were reported at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, July 25 at the Orem Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1471 South Geneva Road.

FOX 13 News previously reported the fire started on the third floor of the building and foam was used to extinguish the fire, which limited water damage.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives put forward the reward Tuesday, saying that although investigators found fire damage in an isolated area, "significant smoke damage throughout the entire Temple [cost] thousands."

A video from the ATF shows surveillance of a person leaving the area around the same day and time the fire was started.

To send an anonymous tip, call 888-ATF-TIPS or call the Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070.

The Orem Utah Temple is scheduled to be completed in 2023.