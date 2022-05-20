Reward offered for puppy stolen from southern Utah pet store

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A southern Utah pet store and local law enforcement are asking for the public's help to identify a man who they say stole a puppy with the help of a few other people.

Puppy House, located in Washington City, said the man pictured below stole the puppy Thursday morning around 10 a.m.

Puppy House

According to the pet store, the man waited outside until they opened and then entered by himself.

"Then what appeared to be his wife came in. You can see her in the video with the orange skirt and what seemed to be his daughter," Puppy House wrote, referring to the video above. "Then another teenage daughter walked in. He grabbed the puppy by the back of the neck and jammed the puppy into a backpack. Then he sits down and pretends he is interested in another dog and needs to go get cash and the whole family leaves at the same time."

The stolen puppy was a Morkie, which is a mix between a Maltese and a Yorkshire Terrier.

Puppy House

The man then allegedly drove away in a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

"Please help us get our morkie back as this is a delicate breed who needs 24/7 around the clock care as they can fall into hypoglycemia if under stress or not properly nourished!" the store wrote in an email to FOX 13 News.

Anyone who sees or recognizes the suspect or the puppy is asked to call the Washington City Police Department at 435-986-1515 and reference case number 22z003900.

The store is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the puppy being returned.