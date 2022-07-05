Reward upped to $50,000 for information on missing South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A reward for a missing South Salt Lake man not seen since June 5 has been raised to $50,000 in hopes of increasing attention surrounding his disappearance.

Cornelis "Casey" Frederick Bokslag, 29, was last seen in early June at his apartment before his car was located, but not hidden, in a remote area of Summit County later that same day. The license plate of the 2021 Suzuki SX4 was removed before it was found.

In an briefing Tuesday, police said they have still not located Bokslag or know of his current status. They added that when the vehicle was located, there were no fingerprints found.

No foul play is considered, although police added that it was unlike the U.S. Marine veteran to disappear like he has.

An unidentified benefactor with no connection to Bokslag has donated the money to increase the reward to $50,000. The attorney for the benefactor said his client read of Bokslag's disappearance and was "inspired to do something about it."

Below is the letter from the anonymous reward donor

Robert and Elizabeth Bokslag, Casey's parents, appeared at the briefing but chose not to speak.