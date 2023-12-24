Reyes dismissed from OUR lawsuit

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has been dismissed as a defendant in a lawsuit claiming he used his position to silence critics of the non-profit organization.

In a notice filed Tuesday, attorneys representing Suzanne Whitehead say Reyes and his team met with Whitehead and "explained his involvement in the matter and apologized," going on to say that Whitehead accepted his apology.

However, the filing notes the dismissal is without prejudice, giving her the option to refile the suit "in the event discovery reveals General Reyes has been inaccurate in his description of his involvement."

The original suit filed in November accused Reyes of using his position as Utah Attorney General to "deny and discredit" women who have come forward to accuse Operation Underground Railroad founder, Tim Ballard, of sexual abuse.

The complaint also alleges that Reyes used his position and connections to bolster the credibility of Operation Underground Railroad, as well as promote the feature film "Sound of Freedom," with Reyes being listed as an associate producer.

While Reyes has been dismissed as a defendant, the lawsuit is still ongoing against Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad, who are accused of intimidation. It is one of at four total lawsuits filed against them, with the non-profit recently filing a countersuit against two defendants accusing them of mishandling reports of sexual misconduct.