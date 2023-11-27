Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes accused of using office to silence Ballard critic

SALT LAKE CITY — A new lawsuit filed by a Utah woman accuses Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes of using "unconstitutional suppression" of her rights to free speech after criticizing Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad (OUR).

The lawsuit also claims Reyes wrote a proposed scene that would appear in a sequel to the controversial film, "Sound of Freedom," that showcased Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad's alleged efforts to rescue children from sex trafficking operations.

In her lawsuit, which also includes Ballard and OUR, Suzanne Whitehead says Reyes' "political credibility" allowed the Attorney General to act as a "blocker, quashing complaints against Ballard and OUR with the cover of the top law enforcement officer in the state of Utah."

Whitehead works for a non-profit organization that does work in countries such as Nepal to stop child trafficking. The lawsuit alleges OUR misrepresented the work it had done in Nepal following a 2015 earthquake to help rescued girls via fake blog posts and other material.

According to the lawsuit, a representative of OUR admitted that the organization had lied and blamed it on an "intern" or "volunteer." The lawsuit claims the OUR representative and two others admitted "that they were ready to quit because they were so frustrated with how much OUR lies and manipulates."

After returning to the U.S., Whitehead used social media to call out OUR when it was mentioned on her feeds, saying the group had not rescued children it said it had. An OUR representative sent an email to Whitehead, demanding her to stop "speaking ill" of the organization and order her to stop.

Reyes soon allegedly got involved, calling Whitehead's supervisor, then texting him when he did not answer the phone. The lawsuit claims the supervisor tried to call Reyes back "a few times," but the Attorney General never called back.

The lawsuit goes on to say other OUR representatives continued to attack Whitehead to her supervisor, with one person claiming the White House was "involved and was aware of" her "antagonism to OUR."

Earlier this month, Reyes was sued for allegedly intimidating a witness not to testify against Ballard.