Riverton teacher wins $50,000 national teaching prize

RIVERTON, Utah — A Riverton teacher received the surprise of a lifetime by being awarded a $50,000 national teaching prize.

Blair Jensen, a welding teacher at the Jordan Academy for Technology and Careers, was called out of his class Tuesday morning and greeted by the school's cheerleaders, drum line and student body as he was awarded the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

The prize was created to honor outstanding teachers in skilled trades at U.S. public high schools. A record 768 applications were received from all 50 states before Jensen was named one of the 20 nationwide winners.

"This is awesome. This is amazing," said Jensen.

Jensen has modeled his classroom at Jordan Academy after an active welding shop, with students being tasked with projects that correspond to an associated hourly wage. Students that perform more demanding tasks achieve higher pay, which can then be used for shop rent.

"Skilled trades are dying industries and they're the backbone of America," said Jensen. "You know, everything that you use on your daily life, you run into things that are welded everywhere; the buildings you live in, the buildings you work in, the bridges you drive over. Welding is an incredible part of your life."

Along with guest speakers, Jensen also brings his students to local shops to widen their horizons to different types of careers. According to prize organizers, over half of Jensen's students in the past year confirmed they were working in the welding industry, with many employed by partners they had been introduced to in his class.

"[Jensen] really supports [students] and helps them grow to become not only skilled in their in their trade, but also helps them grow individually as well and helps them become successful in life," said Harbor Freight Tools district manager Jason Dimitt.

In his four years at the Jordan Academy, Jensen was previously a finalist for the prize in 2019 and 2021. He will receive $15,000 as part of the prize, while the school's trades program will get the remaining $35,000.