Road damage forces I-15 shutdown in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — Road damage has closed a major part of Interstate 15 in Layton as Utah roadways continue to suffer under the blaring sun.

Southbound lanes of the highway were closed at mile marker 331 near Hill Air Force Base at around 3:30 p.m.

A water main break under the highway caused the road to buckle, forcing the closure. It's not known how long repairs will take that will allow the highway to reopen.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes to get around the closure, including:



Exit I-15 at SR-193 and head east to US-89

Exit I-15 at Hillfield Road and take Main heading south to Layton Parkway

