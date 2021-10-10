Watch
Rock climber dies after fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Google Maps Street View
Area near Gate Buttress in Little Cottonwood Canyon
Posted at 3:50 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 17:58:17-04

SANDY, Utah — A person fell to their death while rock climbing Sunday afternoon in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Unified Police received a call reporting a fallen climber around 1:15 p.m.

UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler said the climber was scaling a rock face near Gate Buttress, and a rock they grabbed onto came loose. They fell an unknown distance and died from their injuries.

Further details were not immediately available, and the victim's identity has not been released.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

