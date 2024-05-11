Rocky Mountain Power monitoring potential impacts from Extreme Geomagnetic Storm

SALT LAKE CITY — EXTREME (G5) conditions have been observed for the first time since October 2003.

Rocky Mountain Power is monitoring this Geomagnetic Storm since they can sometimes disrupt systems on earth (grid systems, transformers, navigations, etc).

We spoke to David Eskelsen, a company spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power, and they are not overly concerned about impacts here in Utah. He said they said they have specific protections and procedures in place to minimize impacts.

They don't expect any big problems in the Beehive State, but as always, it's best to be prepared.

You'll find a list of the recommended items to have in a 72-hour emergency kit below.