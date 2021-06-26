Watch
Rocky Mountain Power reports outage impacting nearly 5,000 residents

Posted at 9:54 AM, Jun 26, 2021
Rocky Mountain Power restored power to approximately 4,943 residents of Murray, Midvale, and Cottonwood Heights in roughly one hour Saturday morning.

The outages was reported just before 9:00 a.m., and crews were able to restore power just before 10:00 a.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

