Rocky Mountain Power reports outage impacting nearly 5,000 residents

Rocky Mountain Power restored power to approximately 4,943 residents of Murray, Midvale, and Cottonwood Heights in roughly one hour Saturday morning.
The outages was reported just before 9:00 a.m., and crews were able to restore power just before 10:00 a.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
Updated @ 10:06am: We have restored service to all affected customers as of 9:48am. If you are still experiencing an outage after resetting your main breakers, please visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1 or text “OUT” to 759677. We appreciate your patience.— Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) June 26, 2021