MORGAN, Utah — A semi truck rollover has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Morgan on Thursday.

Live look below shows eastbound traffic backed up on I-84

The accident occurred in a construction zone near milepost 107, about two miles east of the city.

The cause of the rollover has not been released.

Utah Highway Patrol Crews respond to a semi truck rollover causing delays on I-84 near Morgan

Only minor injuries were reported, but the Utah Highway Patrol said eastbound lanes will remain closed for approximately two hours while crews remove the truck.