Rollover accident in Salt Lake City leaves one dead; possible stolen vehicle involved

Posted at 4:43 PM, May 27, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A single car accident in Salt Lake City left one person dead Thursday, with another person in custody as officials believe the vehicle may have been stolen.

The victim was ejected from the vehicle during the crash around 4 p.m. at Redwood Road and California Avenue.

A person in the vehicle was taken into custody by authorities, but it was not known if that person was the driver or a passenger.

Traffic in the area is expected to be closed for hours as crews attend to the accident scene.

