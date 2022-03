TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — An early morning rollover accident in Tooele County left one person dead.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the driver of a truck was heading southbound on a sparse area of SR-196 when he went off the side of the road. As the driver attempted to get back on the road, he overcorrected and caused his truck to roll.

The 31-year-old driver died at the scene.

Investigators do not know why the truck originally left the road, leading to the accident.