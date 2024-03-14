Roommate of 2 missing Utah men charged with murder, obstruction of justice

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — 35-year-old Charles Youngkuom Yoo has officially been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of obstruction of justice after a pair of men from southeastern Utah went missing.

Yoo was originally arrested for obstruction of justice and held without bail after a search warrant was served at his house in Blanding, where he and the two missing men lived.

During the investigation for the missing men, 29-year-old William "Drew" Bull and 28-year-old Christopher "Topher" Owens, police considered the case to be a homicide investigation after interviewing Yoo.

During the interview, Yoo told police he saw the two men leave the house on February 26, but police could only document their last whereabouts the day before when they were returning home from Moab.