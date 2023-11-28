Roosevelt police vehicle hit head-on while stopping wrong-way driver

ROOSEVELT, Utah — A driver who was going the wrong way for about 50 miles on an eastern Utah highway was finally stopped after crashing into a police car on Sunday.

Roosevelt City Police said they received word of a wrong-way vehicle near Fruitland, heading toward Roosevelt.

Two officers spotted the vehicle, and one of them positioned their patrol car with the lights on in an attempt to stop the driver. The vehicle swerved around the first officer, then crashed head-on into the second.

The officer who was hit sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the local hospital.

Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. It's not known at this time what caused the "erratic" driving, Roosevelt Police said.

“Often actions from officers go unnoticed and at times we take for granted what our officers actually do to protect the citizens of our city," Roosevelt Police Chief Mark J. Watkins said in a statement following the incident. "I am impressed daily with the selfless actions of RPD officers and what they do for our citizens.”