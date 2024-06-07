Rose garden at Ogden Botanical Garden named after caretaker of over 30 years

OGDEN, Utah — The rose garden at the Ogden Botanical Gardens is now officially named after the 78-year-old caretaker who has worked there for thirty years.

"Anyone who has came to the gardens probably knows he pretty much lives here. It's his second home," said his daughter, Natalie Huggins.

If you visit the gardens, you can thank Vic Robite for the beautiful roses that welcome you as soon as you walk in.

"This year it's not really perfect but it's good enough," he said.

Thursday night was the ribbon-cutting and dedication for the Vic Robite Rose Garden. The event was complete with touching remarks from the mayor, live music from the North Ogden Community Band, and Utah State University Aggie Ice Cream (Robite's alma mater).

"He would've been just as proud of his roses in this garden with or without this dedication," said his son, Tony Robite.

Robite is a man of little words, but is full of lots of appreciation.

"I feel great. I'm in seventh heaven," he said.

It's an emotional sight for his children who grew up visiting their dad at the gardens. Now, they bring their own kids to see Robite's roses.

"People see him and he represents where he comes from. He wasn't born and raised here. He's from the Philippines," said Huggins.

"Normally when things like this get named, it's after an Eccles or a Romney or a Huntsman," said Tony Robite. "So to see my dad's name there carved in stone just fills me with pride."

In addition to honoring Robite, the event aimed to raise $6,000 for the rose garden’s upkeep and improvements. To donate, click here.

"We’d love to keep him forever but we know his name will be