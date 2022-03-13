Police seeking to identify females suspected of injuring officer while fleeing from Roy parking lot

ROY, Utah — Police are asking the public for help identifying a pair of suspects who they say injured an officer while fleeing from the scene of a burglary investigation.

Officers responded to a reported vehicle burglary Friday night at a gym in Roy — EoS Fitness at 1985 W. 5700 South. A female was reportedly looking into parked cars with a flashlight.

Two females were found in a Black Audi SUV (both pictured above) and were not cooperating with officers, according to Roy City Police. Officers asked them to step out of the vehicle, at which point the passenger opened her door and the driver backed up. This pinned one of the officers between the Audi and another vehicle.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries to his back and legs, authorities said. He was released early Saturday morning.

Police say the Audi sustained "significant" damage to the passenger door, folding against the front fender.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or vehicle is asked to contact the Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221.