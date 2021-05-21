Watch
Runner airlifted out of Ferguson Canyon after fall

Posted at 7:22 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 21:22:50-04

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Multiple teams coordinated to rescue a runner out of Ferguson Canyon Thursday after the man fell and was seriously injured.

The 23-year-old was running in the canyon when he fell just before 3 p.m, Unified Police report.

A LifeFlight medical helicopter was flown in to lift the runner from his location and transport him to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials had no information how the man fell, but thanked the Salt Lake County Search and Rescue team, as well as the Department of Public Safety in assisting in the recovery.

