RV fire in Sandy leaves man critically burned, 3 pets dead

SANDY, Utah — A motor home caught fire in a parking lot early Tuesday morning, burning one person and killing three pets.

The RV was parked at the Walmart on Quarry Bend Road in Sandy when it burst into flames around 2:30 a.m.

Sandy Fire Department officials said the fire erupted as a man and woman were working on the vehicle's fuel line and were using a candle as a light source.

The man suffered burns on his hands and face, and he was taken to the University of Utah Hospital's burn unit in critical condition. The woman was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire claimed the lives of two cats and one dog.

A car parked near the RV was damaged significantly by the flames. The man and woman had borrowed it from a family member.