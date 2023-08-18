Salt Lake City bank evacuated over suspicious bag after robbery report

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City bank and nearby arts academy have been evacuated after reports of a robbery Friday afternoon.

Police said officers have taken a suspect into custody at the American United Federal Credit Union near 800 South and 200 East, but bank employees have been told to evacuate due to an unattended bag.

Employees at the Salt Lake Arts Academy have also been evacuated, while another business has been told to shelter-in-place.

The Salt Lake City Police Department originally received reports of a panic alarm being set off at the bank before taking a 911 call from inside the building.

Because of comments made by the unidentified suspect, the Hazardous Devices Unit has been called out to investigate the bag to see if it poses any threat.

Officials say there does not appear to be any risk to the public.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.