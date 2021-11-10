Salt Lake City Hall reopens for in-person appointments

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City residents may still not be able to fight city hall, but they can once again visit after the building was reopened to the public Wednesday.

Along with the reopening, several city departments are now accepting in-person appointments.

Due to the pandemic, all city offices have been closed to the public since March 2020.

“Having our beloved City Hall open again to the public has been a long-awaited moment for us,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “Salt Lake City has been proud to be open for business throughout the pandemic but we’re very excited to now offer residents who prefer in-person meetings the opportunity to have them for many of our most common services.”

Employees and visitors must still wear masks inside all Salt Lake City buildings.

The following services are available for appointments: