Salt Lake City high schools begin using weapons detectors

SALT LAKE CITY — At high schools in Salt Lake City, weapons detectors stand at main entrances, using artificial intelligence to find potentially dangerous weapons that aren't allowed on campus.

Students returned to East, West and Highland high schools Tuesday after their fall break as the district "soft launched" the new technology.

The detectors are set up but not fully operational, the district explained to FOX 13's partners at The Salt Lake Tribune. The rest of the week, security staff and school leaders will answer student questions and help everyone get comfortable with the change.

On Monday, the detectors will be fully up and running.

Horizonte Instruction and Training Center will receive the detectors later in the fall.

In January,the school board voted to use $1.4 million in legislative funding to install and staff the detectors.

While some were supportive of the new technology, citing safety concerns, others were concerned that the detectors could be traumatic for some students and even incite more violence.

Since the vote in August, schools hosted open houses where parents, students and other community members could see the detectors and get their questions answered.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that multiple people can pass through the detectors at the same time and if a student is flagged, they'll be pulled aside for a more thorough security check.

The implementation of the detectors comes just months after three students at Highland High School were arrested for bringing loaded guns onto campus.