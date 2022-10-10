Salt Lake City International Airport reports no threats following airport cyberattacks

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials at Salt Lake City International Airport said the facility has received no threats following cyberattacks at other U.S. airports.

Websites for some major U.S. airports went down early Monday in an apparent coordinated denial-of-service attack, although officials said flights were not affected.

The attacks followed a call by a shadowy group of pro-Russian hackers that calls itself Killnet for coordinated denial-of-service attacks on the targets. The group published a target list on its Telegram channel.

Issues with airport websites in Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles were all reported.

Salt Lake City International Airport spokesperson Nancy Volmer said a multi-layer defense team is constantly monitoring threats at the airport, but as of noon Monday, had not noticed anything out of the ordinary. The airports website appears to be functioning normally.

Last week, a group of hackers claimed responsibility for cyberattacks against state government websites across the country.