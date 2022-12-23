Salt Lake City Int'l Airport ready for busiest travel day of year

SALT LAKE CITY — With the busiest travel day of the year coinciding with a once-in-a-generation storm, Salt Lake City International Airport is ready for whatever is thrown at it Friday.

The airport was already busy Friday morning as passengers rushed to get out of town and to their destinations before flights could be canceled due to the massive storm affecting most of the country. By 6:45 a.m., 23 flights had already been canceled coming in or heading out of Salt Lake City, while 25 flights had been delayed.

Travelers heading to cities in the Pacific Northwest, like Seattle and Portland, told FOX 13 News that they're upset because they've been rerouted to other destinations and will now have to drive to those cities.

Holiday travel is expected to be heavier than it has in recent years when the pandemic forced people to stay at home. The lines at security checkpoints at Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday morning were proof that people were ready to head out once again.

Despite long lines and packed concourses, officials are making sure the holiday cheer will be felt throughout the airport Friday with live music and an appearance from Santa Claus before he departs on his own flight this weekend.