Salt Lake City low-income housing application program to re-open soon

SALT LAKE CITY — After a hiatus, the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City will re-open applications for the Section 8 Housing Voucher Program after closing the waiting list because of high demand.

Section 8 is the program that provides rental assistance to low-income households.

Applications were last open three years ago when the wait list hit 600 families.

Applications will re-open June 1, 2023 at 9 a.m.

To apply, you need the date of birth and social security numbers for all members of your household and gross income for all household members.

The Housing Authority's deputy director says with a growing economy and housing market, Salt Lake City is seeing an increase in the need for cheaper housing.

"We roughly estimate that only about 1/4 of those households that need assistance are on a waitlist or have housing,” says Britnee Dabb. “The majority, about 60 percent, are out there trying to make it work or are trying to get on a list, but the wait lists close when they get too full nationwide."

Placement on a waiting list does not mean you're automatically eligible for assistance.

Determination of eligibility is made when a household is selected from the list.

To apply, click here.