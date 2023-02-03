Salt Lake City Main Library to reopen after plumbing repairs

SALT LAKE CITY — After a two-and-a-half week closure for plumbing repairs, the Salt Lake City Main Library is ready to once again open its doors.

Officials announced the downtown library will reopen Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The branch was closed suddenly on Jan. 18 after a main sewer line was found to have a "critical failure." Because the water was forced to be turned off inside the building, it was determined the library could not remain open.

No damage was caused by the plumbing issue, and all books and materials were safe from any issue.