Salt Lake City Mission to provide Easter meals Saturday and Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Mission is partnering with area churches this weekend to make sure families have a hot meal to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Dozens of volunteers and organizations gathered Friday morning and created an assembly line to get all of the food packaged and sent out to families.

Volunteers prepared meals that will be sent to service providers and then delivered to families in need.

Javier Rosa is the executive chef over this project and has been cooking for the past three days, making 700 pounds of ham, 350 pounds of mashed potatoes and 400 pounds of vegetables. Despite the hard work, he says it’s worth it.

“We want to do it, we really want to be a part of this, I mean there’s a lot of people in need especially these days and we want to be a part of this,” Rosa said. “We don’t care about how many hours, how much food we have to cook, we just want to be a part of the community right now.”

The mission says it has seen an 70 percent increase in need since the pandemic, and that being able to provide meals to people is a great feeling.

The mission will be giving away more than 3,500 food boxes Easter weekend at six different locations.

Here’s a list of locations:

Casa de Dios Church

April 3, 2021

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3077 South Highway 89, Bountiful

Renacer Church

April 3, 2021

11 a.m. (Start time)

2200 South State Street, Salt Lake City

CCMS Church

April 3, 2021

11 a.m. (Start time)

1930 West 2300 South, West Valley City

Nations for Christ Church

April, 3, 2021

10 a.m. to noon

295 East 200 South, Clearfield

Vida Nueva Church

April 3, 2021

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3007 South West Temple, Salt Lake City

Shekina y Fuego Church

April 4, 2021

11 a.m. (Start time)

3855 South 500 West, Salt Lake City